Thailand next election sets for 14 May

Thailand’s national poll body revealed that the country’s next general election will be held on 14 May 2023.

The announcement was made a day after the parliament’s dissolution on Monday.

According to Reuters, Election Commission Secretary-General, Sawaeng Boonmee, said that early voting will take place on 7 May, while candidate registration, including for party nominees for prime minister, will take place in early April.

The commission will endorse at least 95% of votes within 60 days after the poll.

For “smooth elections,” Mr. Sawaeng Boonmee also emphasized “we would like everyone to respect the rules.”

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-hold-election-may-14-poll-body-2023-03-21/