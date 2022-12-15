Thai PM meets Finnish PM at ASEAN-EU Special Summit

Thailand’s prime minister, Prayut Chan O Cha met with H.E. Mrs. Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland during the ASEAN-EU Special Summit on 14 December 2022.

According to MGR Online, Mr. Anucha Burapachaisri, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs shared that both leaders discussed potential collaborations in several aspects, including education, sustainability, diplomacy, and more.

“They agreed to further support and strengthen the relations between Thailand and Finland,” said the Thai government’s spokesperson.

In addition, the Finnish prime minister highlighted the BCG model that the Thai government has presented in helping solve environmental issues.

