Join “Phetchaburi Harmony World Shadow Puppet Festival” in Thailand next week

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites tourists to join “Phetchaburi Harmony World Shadow Puppet Festival” from 9 to 11 September 2022 in Phetchaburi province, Thailand.

The three-day event aims to showcase the world of shadow puppetry through a series of activities, exhibitions, and seminars, while also promoting the province as it is a traveling destination.

Save the dates and come to learn more about one of Thai traditional art forms.

