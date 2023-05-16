Cyclone hits Myanmar: at least five dead and hundreds injured

At least five people have been killed and hundreds injured after the Cyclone Mocha hit Myanmar on Sunday. The tropical storm also hit Bangladesh, but spared the Rohingya refugee camp.

Rescuers in Myanmar and Bangladesh are working to evacuate people from flooded coastal areas battered by the cyclone.

In Myanmar they have saved about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters deep. At least five deaths have been reported in Myanmar, but the true impact is not yet clear.

Strong winds injured more than 700 out of about 20,000 people who were sheltering. Mocha caused winds blowing up to 209 kilometers per hour, according to Myanmar’s Meteorological Department. By Monday morning, it was downgraded from its severe status and was steadily weakening over land.

Water was still about 1.5 meters (5 feet) high in flooded areas on Monday morning. Still, the rescuing team managed to rescue people trapped on their roof after the wind calmed down.

The State Administration Council issued disaster declarations for 17 townships in Rakhine state.

