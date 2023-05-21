Myanmar junta accused of blocking aid to Cyclone battered Rohingyas

The death toll from Cyclone Mocha that hit Myanmar and Bangladesh over the weekend has been risen.

Myanmar’s ruling military regime had by Friday confirmed the deaths of 145 people. Still, some reports put the death toll much higher.

Several areas in Myanmar remained cut off, several days after the Mocha hit, due to collapsed bridges, washed away roads, fallen trees and flooded streets. By Wednesday, emergency aid had still not reached the worst affected areas, and aid agencies warned that could result in more deaths.

The National Unity Government has accused the ruling junta of blocking aid agencies from going into the Rakhine region.

“No aid agency is able to deliver aid because of the military blockade,” they told CBS News on Wednesday.

There have even been reports of the military attacking Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine as the storm approached, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

“Some of the world’s most vulnerable children and families are, yet again, at the sharp end of a crisis they didn’t create. The areas hit hardest by the storm are home to communities already living through conflict, poverty, instability, and climate and environmental shocks,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Source: cbs.news.com