Thailand suffers from extreme heat wave

Large parts of Thailand are suffering from an unusually severe heat wave. Thai authorities are issuing health warnings as meteorologists estimate temperatures of up to 50 degrees.

Temperatures of up to 50 degrees in the sun are expected to be recorded in Bangkok’s Bang Na district in April.

Chon Buri province is also expected to see 49 degrees in the sun and Phuket nearly 48 degrees. This is according to the Bangkok Post, citing meteorologists from the weather service.

Thai authorities are warning of health consequences because of extreme temperatures. The extreme heat is especially dangerous for the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions and children, said the state secretary for public health.

The consequences of heat from 41 degrees could cause cramps in legs, abdomen and shoulders, he said. The population is also urged to drink water regularly.

In addition, the residents of northern Thailand have to cope with smog. Thousands of people have had to seek treatment for respiratory problems and sore throats in recent weeks due to the pollution.

Especially the northern cities of Thailand are affected, including the provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Previously, there have also been elevated levels of particulate matter in Bangkok.

