At least 50 people killed in Myanmar after its military attacks rebel group

Local media reported that at least fifty people were killed in Myanmar on Tuesday, 11 April 2023, as the military attacked its opponent group.

Citing residents in the Sagaing region, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported between fifty and hundred people, including civilians, had died in the attack.

According to Reuters, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded to the tragedy by issuing a strong condemnation and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Myanmar military has denied that its actions were against civilians and says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to destabilize the country.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/multiple-casualties-after-myanmar-military-attacks-rebel-group-event-media-2023-04-11/