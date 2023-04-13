General news / Myanmar

At least 50 people killed in Myanmar after its military attacks rebel group

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Illustrated image.

Local media reported that at least fifty people were killed in Myanmar on Tuesday, 11 April 2023, as the military attacked its opponent group.

Citing residents in the Sagaing region, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported between fifty and hundred people, including civilians, had died in the attack.

According to Reuters, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded to the tragedy by issuing a strong condemnation and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Myanmar military has denied that its actions were against civilians and says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to destabilize the country.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/multiple-casualties-after-myanmar-military-attacks-rebel-group-event-media-2023-04-11/

Related posts:

One year after the coup: EU continues to strive for a return to democracy in Myanmar  At least 20 Rohingya dead after boats arrives in Indonesia Myanmar junta bombs village for revenge Hong Kong energy-generating vessel leaves Myanmar

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *