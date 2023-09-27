Thailand’s Ghost Tower still left in ruins

Sathorn Unique Tower, also called the Ghost Tower, remains abandoned and unfinished. Since its inception in 1990, a lot and nothing has happened.

Back then, 49 floors of luxurious apartments was granted, but seven years later the Asian financial crisis came and turned that promise down.

Since then, people have been using the empty building for discovery and perhaps other purposes. Urban explorers would climb it, which later became illegal in 2014 due to safety concerns.

Security patrols had to be increased just a year later in 2015, when a dead body of a Swedish man was found hanging on the 43rd floor.

Today nobody seems to know what the future of the building is – besides attracting tourists and explorers.

Source: The Thaiger