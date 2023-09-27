Indonesian energy transition plan delayed. Perhaps for the better

An Indonesian energy transition project, supported by both Denmark and Norway, has been delayed. But perhaps that’s good?

Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) is project funded by the G7 group, alongside with the two Scandinavian nations who have committed to provoding funding too in order to help Indonesia with their green agenda. JETP was supposed to launch their investment plan this August 2023, but due to lack of certain necessary data it has been delayed to the end of the year.

However, the delay gives the project an opportunity to get the public more involved, energy policy experts say. They explain that it’s important to ensure the funding is spent in ways that benefit society, and not just stakeholders like companies.

CELIOS executive director Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara adds how local and indigenous involvement is crucial to find the right solutions which suit the local conditions and needs. But up until now, public participation has been limited.

Where’s the information?

“Since the very beginning, the discussion on the JETP investment plan hasn’t been opened to the public,” head of the Indonesian chapter of the climate campaign croup 350.org, Sisilia Nurmala Dewi, said in a press release. He added that there was not even a website disclosing any information.

JETP’s secretariat has acknowledged the lack of transparency, and said that they will involve the public more for the next drafts regarding the investment plan.

“The people of Indonesia will get a chance to review the investment plan document completely and give input and responses that will be considered in the final revision of the document,” energy ministry’s secretary-general, Dadan Kusdiana said.

Source: Mongabay