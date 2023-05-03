The 9th political consultation between Vietnam and Norway

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Le Thi Thu Hang and the Norwegian State Secretary Erling Rimestad co -chaired on March 1, 2023 in Hanoi the 9th political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of concern.

According to Deputy Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, as Norway’s second largest trading partner in the region, Vietnam wants to promote economic cooperation with Norway through creating conditions to attract Norwegian businesses to invest in Vietnam in areas such as renewable energy, green conversion, circulatory economy, marine economy, shipbuilding, blue sea transport, logistics services.

Deputy Minister Le Thi Thu Hang suggested Norway and the EFTA bloc accelerate the negotiation process and sign the FTA with Vietnam on the basis of harmonizing the interests, aiming to achieve actual progress in the next rounds of negotiations, thereby taking advantage of the FTA to create strong changes in trade-investment cooperation between the two countries. Ms. Hang also wants Norway to support Vietnamese crew members who have the opportunity to work at the Norwegian flag ships and create conditions for receiving Vietnamese workers working in Norway.

Expressing the pleasure of visiting Vietnam, State Secretary Erling Rimestad affirmed that the Norwegian government attaches great importance to cooperation with Vietnam, especially in the field of trade – investment and energy conversion.

Deputy Minister Le Thi Thu Hang and State Secretary Erling Rimestad also exchanged measures to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, education-training, labour, science and technology and security- defense.

Mr. Erling Rimestad shared that the two sides will soon achieve progress in the negotiation process, sign the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EFTA bloc. Appreciating Vietnam’s strong commitment to COP26 as well as the potential for cooperation within the framework of a fair energy transformation partner (JETP) that Norway is the participant, Mr. Erling Rimestad said Norway ready to support experience, technology and financial resources for Vietnam’s conversion process to renewable energy.

The two sides highly appreciate the potential of cooperation in the fields of marine economy, green conversion, contributing to creating a new and practical cooperation pulse in areas where Norway has strengths in technology, experience, capital and Vietnam have a need for development.

Regarding international cooperation, the two sides agreed to continue to coordinate closely and support each other at the United Nations agencies and organizations, strengthen cooperation between ASEAN and Norway.

The two sides emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation, aviation, security and peace in the South China Sea, respect for international law, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1982.

