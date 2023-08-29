General news / Sweden

Swedish fashion brand “Djerf Avenue” to open pop-up store in NYC

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo by Djerf Avenue Facebook Page.

Djerf Avenue,” the Swedish fashion brand owned by the Swedish influencer/designer, Matilda Dejerf will open its pop-up store in New York City, New York, the United States from 31 August to 03 September 2023.

As a “non-seasonal, ready-to-wear” brand, each item is ethically produced in Portugal, Sweden and Italy and available for worldwide shipping.

Photo captured from Djerf Avenue Instagram Account. 

At the pop-up store, customers will get to meet the owner and her team, shop exclusive items and merchandise, as well as enjoy exciting activities.

Djerf Avenue’s Pop-Up will be at 21st Spring St., New york, NY, 10012.

Scandinavians who live in the area can save the dates to check out the store which will open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Nevertheless, the ones who are not in the neighborhood can always shop their favorite items online via the website Djerf Avenue.

Source: Djerf Avenue

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

