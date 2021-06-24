On 22 June, The Embassy of Denmark in China announced that the Consulate General of Denmark in Guangzhou is moving into new premises with the following update:

We are pleased to announce that the Consulate General of Guangzhou is moving to new premises. After more than 20 years in China Hotel, the Consulate General is moving to Haizhu Square, just a few minutes’ walk from Haizhu Square Subway Station.

The Consulate General’s new address is:

LUMINA, Tower 1, 14th floor

13 Qiaoguang West Road

510120 Guangzhou

Due to relocation, the Consulate General will be offline and temporarily closed on Friday 25 June 2021 and Monday 28 June 2021. Our telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, and opening hours will continue as before.

In case of emergency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Citizen Service can be contacted on +45 3392 1112. We look forward to welcoming you to our new chancellery.