SweCham welcomes new member Chow Steel Industries Public Company

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce welcomes its new member, Chow Steel Industries Public Company.

CHOW company launched Chow Energy PCL. (CEPL) to operate as a holding company with a policy of providing a low-risk renewable energy business and a significant growth potential of increasing awareness of renewable energy importance and maintaining the country’s energy security.

CEPL and its affiliates have been involved in the renewable energy sector, focusing on solar power plant development and servicing both domestically and internationally.

The company’s business plan is to continue expanding its renewable energy industry by concentrating on probable overseas projects profitable for both the new and existing markets.

Find more information about CEPL here