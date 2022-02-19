The Embassy of Denmark in Jakarta is looking for new interns

The Embassy of Denmark in Jakarta offers internship positions for six months, beginning in February and August. The application deadline for August internships is March 2nd and the deadline for February internships is September 8th.

About being an intern, the Embassy writes:

At the Danish Embassy in Jakarta, you will become part of a highly dynamic team working to promote Danish cooperation with the world’s 4th most populous country and one of the fastest-growing economies. You will gain valuable international experience at the interface between global politics, trade, and government-to-government relations.

Find more information here