MDBC celebrates virtual Flag Day

On 15 June 2021, the Malaysian Danish Business Council (MDBC) celebrated Flag Day online. A memo describing the event reads:

According to the legend, the Danish flag, Dannebrog, on this day fell from the sky by Lyndanise in Estonia, where King Valdemar II the Victorious was crusading in 1219. Since 1913, the day has been a national flag day. Such an important anniversary forms the perfect setting for the joint event this morning in collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia.

Special thanks to Ambassador Lars Bo Larsen and Ambassador Kirsten Rosenvold Geelan and their teams who joined us this morning to meet and greet the many Danish people and businesses in Malaysia and to share more information on the future Danish presence in Malaysia following the transition of the Royal Danish Embassy’s duties and services from the Embassy in Malaysia to the Embassy in Indonesia.

And congratulations to Dato Carl Bek-Nielsen who is appointed as Honorary Consul of Kuala Lumpur!

We look forward to the continuous collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia and the Honorary Consulates in Malaysia. As Sven Schneider, CEO at EUROCHAM Malaysia stated “we are stronger together” during the introduction to how the Danish Business Community in collaboration with EUROCHAM Malaysia as the chamber of European chambers.