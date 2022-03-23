Join DABS Coffee Table Meeting: UNMUTED – A book talk by Heather Hansen

The Danish Business Association Singapore invites you to join their upcoming Coffee Table Meeting titled ‘UNMUTED – A book talk by Heather Hansen’ on 31 March.

More about the event, DBAS writes:

Professional communication has become more complex than ever. With the rise of remote work and the increasing prominence of online communication, we frequently find ourselves muted – quite literally.

Join us at this month’s DABS Coffee Table Meeting to learn what it takes to become a truly unmuted leader and how to increase innovation, inclusion, and collaboration by inspiring an unmuted communication culture within your team.

UNMUTED by Heather Hansen

Building upon research in organizational psychology, cultural studies, and linguistics, Heather’s unique ‘Unmuted’ framework are designed to help you develop communities where open communication thrives. This results in greater innovation, inclusion, connection, and collaboration, not just in the workplace, but in personal relationships as well.

