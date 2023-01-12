Icelandic Chinese artist “Laufey” picks “Elektra” book for January read

The Icelandic Chinese artist, Laufey recently announced that “Elektra” written by Jennifer Saint is the January book of the month for her book club, “The Laufey Book Club.”

She has started the club since August 2022 from her passion in books, storytelling, and music, saying that:

“Books and storytelling have always been really important to me, especially as a songwriter! I’m so excited to talk to you all about it.” Currently, it seems to have been receiving positive feedback as there are 23.7 K followers joining her community.

According to Laufey’s recent Instagram post, she writes “Elektra is glistening! Have you started reading the book of the month yet? I have a pretty special surprise for you at the end of this one.”

Elektra’s theme is involved in Greek mythology and portrayed through three women, tangled in an ancient curse.The story is told in “rich and evocative prose,” quoted the author of Cunning Women, Elizabeth Lee. Soon, there will be a live discussion over the novel between Laufey and her book club members.

On the music part, the artist dropped her debut album, “Everything I Know About Love” in 2022 which is consisting of thirteen songs including the hits like “Beautiful Strangers, “Dear Soulmate, “I’ve Never Been In Love Before, “Just Like Chet”, “Falling Behind,” etc.

“This album is for my old souls, fellow romantics who live through every moment of life like it’s a scene in a movie…I started this journey with the goal of reframing jazz and classical music for my generation and I’m so happy to have found a audience that loves it as much as I do,” shares Laufey.

One can check out her album and other singles here as well as stay tuned for which book “The Laufey Book Club” will choose next!