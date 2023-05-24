European Film Festival 2023 taking place in multiple cities of Vietnam

The European Film Festival 2023 is taking place in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hue of Vietnam.

The event is screening nearly twenty contemporary European films including multiple award-winning ones.

One of the titles is “Close” from Belgium which won the Critics Choice award at Norwegian International Film Festival 2022 and Sydney Film Prize award at Sydney Film Festival 2022, according to Vietnam News.

Furthermore, domestic audiences will get to enjoy other films made by Spain, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Romania, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Netherlands, France, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia and Belgium.

The European Film Festival is organized by the EU Delegation to Việt Nam, in cooperation with embassies and cultural institutions representing EU member states, as well as the Embassy of Ukraine in Việt Nam, with support from the EU Policy and Outreach Partnership initiative.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/life-style/1542573/domestic-audiences-experience-european-cinema-at-film-festival.html