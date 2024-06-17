The Philippine government approve large wind facility

At least 16 wind energy facilities has been approved by the Philippine government. Included in the 16 wind energy facilities is a P163 billion project funed by Denmark

The facilities will be placed in the area of Camarines Sur, and is said to become the first and largest offshore wind farm in the Philippines, according to Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte. The representative continues to state the importance of this development in the Philippines:

“This pioneering wind farm to be built by Danish infrastructure investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners [CIP] on San Miguel Bay, along with 15 more offshore wind projects [OSW], will help the Marcos administration accelerate its planned transition from fossil fuels to renewables for the radical reduction of the Philippines’ carbon footprint”.

This news was announced by a senior lawmaker this Sunday, 16 June 2024.

Source: Business Mirror