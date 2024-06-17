Beer prices to rise in Vietnam

The Finance Ministry of Vietnam has proposed to hike a special consumption tax on alcoholic drinks so tis a 100 percent by 2030. This might effect the beer industry in Vietnam in which the Danish brand Carlsberg is in top five.

The tax is supposed to be implemented gradually so it is raised by 70-80 percent in 2026 and then raising it to a hundred by 2030.

“Levying high tax rates is necessary to help reduce consumption of alcoholic drinks,” the Finance Ministry explains.

The four major brands in the Vietnamese beer industry is the Danish Carlsberg, Dutch Heineken, and the local Sabeco and Habeco. Many of these brands were already hit by the country’s strict drink and driving law, which was implemented in 2019.

The only brand who did not hav a decline in consumption due to this law was the Danish brand of Carlsberg.

Source: Tuoi Tre News