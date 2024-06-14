Nordic Ambassadors support the Philippines fight against digital predators

The Ambassadors from the Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, and Finnish Embassies in the Philippines has announced how they are working together with the Philippine Government to protect the children and to bring the perpetrators both within the country and abroad.

The Philippines has ranked the second highest on child sexual abuse cyber tip reports. This is based on almost 2.8 miion reports based on the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

This is an issue that is important for the Filipino Government and the NLO Manila and its Philippine counterparts are especially focused on key areas such as prevention and advocacy, prosecution and law enforcement, protection and reintegration of children, and partnership and networking.

The Nordic Embassies wants to support this development and help strengtheing the process. Especially due to the fact that since the establishment of NLO Manila office in March 2020, there has been 185 sexual offenses cases between the Nordic countries and the Philippines.

The Nordic Embassies aim to stand united with the Philippine government in streamlining law enforcement agencies, strengthening collaboration with the private sector and non-government organizations.

All the ambassadors supports this collaboration: The Ambassador of Denmark, Franz-Michael Mellbin, The Ambassador of Finland, Juha Pyykkö, the Ambassador of Norway, Christian Halaas Lyster, and the Ambassador of Sweden, Annika Thunborg.

Source: Philstar Global