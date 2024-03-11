Danish and Vietnamese energy companies work together

The Danish company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has signed a so-called Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vietnamese oil, gas, and renewable energy group PetroVietnam. Together they plan to launch a collaboration on renewable energy and offshore wind.

With the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) both companies expresses their plans to exchange knowledge and practices on energy transition. This includes sharing knowledge and practices in technology, supply chain, logistics, infrastructure, and skill development.

The Partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Robert Helms, stated the following in regards to the new collaboration:

“We look very much forward to the collaboration with PetroVietnam and consider the MoU another important milestone for our presence in Vietnam. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners is a pioneer in offshore wind, and we look forward to sharing our knowledge, know-how and technological innovations to deliver Vietnam’s first offshore wind projects in a close collaboration of the parties and drive forward the green transition in the country.”

Source: Offshore Wind