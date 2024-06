The British oil and gas projects developer, Longboat Energy, has decided to sell its 50.1 percent stakes in Japex Norge. That sell is estimated to safe the company $1.25 milion in costs in 2025. This saved cash is earmarked to be invested in Malaysia.

The main prospect is the $52.5 percent owned Kertang gas prospect, offshore from Sarawak. Longboat Energy beleives this is a good investment as there is a strong demand for gas in southeast Asia.

Source: UK Invester