The Royal Danish embassy released a documentary of King Frederik IX inaugurating Thai-Danish Dairy Farm

On 16 January 2021 the Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok released a documentary of the Royal Visit of King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid to Thailand during which King Frederik IX inaugurated the the Thai-Danish Dairy Farm.

The message says:

On this day, an auspicious ceremony took place as part of the official opening of the Thai-Danish Dairy Farm. A project that emphasises the strong historical collaboration between Denmark and Thailand.

King Bhumibol (King Rama IX) had respectfully invited King Frederik IX to formally unveil the nameplate of the Thai-Danish Dairy Farm.

As part of his opening speech King Frederik IX said:

“This ceremony is a milestone because it marks the start of the first Danish project of direct technical corporation with another country. All such arrangements have previously been made through international organisations. It gives me particular satisfaction that this first project of corporation is starting in Thailand where my family and my people have had and still have so many friends”

Today, the Thai-Danish Dairy Farm still produces the famous Thai-Denmark milk brand, which is sold all over Thailand. In addition, other dairy products such as yoghurt and ice cream have also been developed.

Credits: Filmcentralen

