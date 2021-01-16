Denmark shared moments from the Royal visit to Thailand in 1962

On 12 January 2021 the Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok released memories from the Royal visit in 1962, as follow:

On this day, King Frederik IX of Denmark and Queen Ingrid arrived in Thailand on a State Visit where they reviewed Danish activities in Thailand. The last days of the royal visit were devoted to a private stay at the Royal residence in Chiang Mai with The late King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit.

On the way back to Denmark, the Danish King and Queen gave an interview to a Danish newspaper. King Frederik said that the visit to Thailand had been a true fairy tale and an adventure of a lifetime for him and Queen Ingrid.

The welcome given by the King and Queen of Thailand and the Thai people had exceeded anything the Royal Danish couple had ever experienced.

Credit Filmcentralen