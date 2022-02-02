Denmark and Thailand sign MoU on Dairy cooperation to tackle challenges of today’s food production

Last week, Denmark and Thailand signed a new MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on Dairy cooperation to take on the challenges of today’s food production.

In a statement, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok shares that Thai-Denmark Milk is one of the most significant examples of Thai-Danish collaboration, and this month marks the 60-year anniversary of The Thai-Danish Dairy Farm.

The ambitious project from 1962 transferred Danish know-how in farming and milk production to Thailand.

“With the MoU, we continue to build on the strong historical ties between Thailand and Denmark and lay the foundation to further strengthen the Thai-Danish partnership in the future”, the Embassy states while congratulating Thai-Denmark Milk on the anniversary.