The Swedish Club extends health screening to Indonesia

The Swedish Club, a maritime insurance company, extends their PEME health screening program for seafarers to three additional countries: Indonesia, Ukraine and India.

The PEME, Pre-Employment Medical Examination, program helps determine the health of sailors before they venture out at sea for different companies. This makes it possible to make sure that the sailors are capable of the tasks and the life they will experience on sea. By determining possible health risks The Swedish Club believes that they minimize errors on board the ships.

The PEME program has been active since 2010 in the Philippines.

Source: BNN Breaking