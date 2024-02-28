The Danish Church in Bangkok opens new community house

The Danish church in Bangkok has found a new community house and they will get the keys on 1 March 2024. According to Anette Mundbjerg, the deputy chairman of the Danish Church in Bangkok, the Church Council had been looking at options for the last four months. It hasn’t been easy finding the right fit but when she stepped over the threshold to their new house, she knew they had found the right place.

“The sky’s the limit for what the Danish house in Bangkok can be used for,” says Anette Mundbjerg.

After six years of church activity, the Danish Church in Bangkok finally has a place to call home. Anette Mundbjerg and the rest of the church congregation are thrilled by this new possibility to build an even stronger community in the capital of Thailand. According to Anette Mundbjerg, churches abroad are capable of more than teaching about Christianity. The new church will be a safe space for Danes in Thailand, where Danes can connect with other Danes, creating friendships and connections abroad.

According to Annette Mundbjerg it is not certain how much the Danish Church in Bangkok specifically will receive in funding, but that the money will go to helping the church on its feet for the next two to three years. The process of searching for a new house began when Selma Ravn, the General Secretary of the Danish Seamen’s Churches and Churches Abroad (DSUK), came to visit Bangkok on a round trip through Southeast Asia last year. Afterwards DSUK applied for funding from the Danish Church Ministry, which has since then granted the organization five million Danish crowns that will be divided amongst multiple Danish churches abroad.

Up until now the Danish Church in Bangkok has held ceremonies in the CCT in Bangkok, the Church of Christ in Thailand. Furthermore, the church has held church services at home where some of the around 30 church goers have invited the congregation to ceremonies at their home addresses.

The Danish Church’s new home is a four-story house with an office for the priest, four rooms, a kitchen, dining room and small yard. The house is located centrally in Bangkok, only ten minutes by foot from the BTS Phloen Chit station. Click here to see the address.

The Board of Directors is already planning an Easter service on 31 March 2024 and a reception on 27 April 2024. It is Anette Mundbjerg’s dream that there will be one or two activities in the house every week. The church is always interested in new volunteers who want to lend a helping hand.