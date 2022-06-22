Singaporean Director for Ship Services welcomed at the Swedish Club’s 150th Anniversary

The Swedish Club welcomed Mingfa Liu, Director for Ship Services, IMC Shipping, Singapore, as well as three other new members to The Swedish Club’s board.

Celebrating its 150th Anniversary in style last week, the Swedish Club held a series of events around the Club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Gothenburg.

Following the difficulties facing us all in the last few years, the Club’s members and business partners embraced the opportunity to meet face to face with friends old and new – many for the first time since the pandemic struck – and the event was run at full capacity.

Once again, Members’ Day delivered a varied programme containing the Club’s usual eclectic mix of humour, self-improvement and business insight. Nick Shaw, CEO of the International Group and Mauricio Garrido, President of T&T Salvage, provided the insight, whilst speakers Lars-Johan Åge, Professor and author, and Al Pitcher, a stand-up comedian, supplied both humour and inspiration for self-improvement.

The Guest of Honour at the event was the Club’s long-standing board member and Deputy Chairman, Khalid Hashim, Managing Director of Precious Shipping, Thailand.

Speaking at the AGM itself, Lars Rhodin said : “The Club stands for strong values and long-term relationships. History is important as it gives knowledge and experience. Trust is the capital going forward.”

The Club welcomed four new members to The Swedish Club’s board:

• Chen Xiaoxiong, Vice President, Cosco Shipping

• Mingfa Liu, Director for Ship Services, IMC Shipping, Singapore

• Tony Sun, Vice President of Winning International Group

• Konstantinos Zacharatos, Executive Director, Costamare Inc., Athens.

Added Lars Rhodin: “We also send our very best wishes to those members who are still unable to travel and look forward to welcoming you to next year’s AGM in 2023.”

Source: The Swedish Club