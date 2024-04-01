Only 40 percent have paid tourism fee in Bali

According to the Tourism Office in Bali, only around 40 percent of foreign tourists pay the new Tourism Levy. Ida Ayu Indah Yustikarini, the head of Tourism Marketing Division of the Bali province says, that it is still a new policy, and that it might need more intensive socialisation. She believes many tourists simply don’t know, that they have to pay it.

Inspections of whether tourists have paid the fee started on 26 March 2024. If tourists haven’t paid, they will be given a warning and are directed to pay the fee. The inspection will be held twice a week at the entrance and exit of the four tourist attractions: Tanah Lot and Ulun Danu Beratan in Tabanan, Uluwatu in Badung, and Tampaksiring in Gianyar.

The fee was put in place on the Indonesian Island from 14 February this year and the aim was for the money to be used to conserve the nature on Bali. In spite of the tourism fee, the tourism influx to Bali is still going up. The fee is 150,000 Indonesian Pupiah or 9,4 US$.

Source: The Bali Times