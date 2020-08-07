Swedish School in Singapore moves curriculum to online platform

Due to the national restrictions to curb spreading of Coronavirus, Swedish School in Singapore has moved the course online in accordance to the government’s regulations.

The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore announced on 28 July 2020: Unfortunately, the Swedish School in Singapore is not allowed to have lessons at Stamford due to restrictions regarding COVID-19. Keeping the Swedish language running is important and we have decided to have some activities, if there is interest in it, as among others other things will be on line.

Read more on our website where you can also register