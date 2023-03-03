Three men charged with smuggling 3D-printed weapons from China

Three men from Vallentuna, Sweden, are charged on suspicion of having smuggled a large amount of 3D-printed weapon parts, including 40 3D-printed frames for guns.

According to the charges, the weapon parts have been ordered from China and Italy and sent by package to Sweden.

“Our assessment is that it has become increasingly common to smuggle weapon parts. Drawings are sent to factories abroad that manufacture the parts to order. It concerns both industrial manufacturing and 3D-printed weapon parts,” says Olov Hellqvist, group manager at the Swedish Customs Service’s criminal department in a press release, Thursday, March 2.

Last spring the Swedish Customs Service found 20 pipes in a package at a cargo terminal at Arlanda. Afterwards, other weapon parts were found in another shipment. Both packages were addressed to a man in Vallentuna. After the man was arrested, two more men were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the smuggling.

The three suspected men in the latest case are between 27 and 35 years old.

Source: svt.se