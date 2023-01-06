Tindaro Danze appointed as new CEO & President of Siemens Malaysia

EUROCHAM Malaysia has announced manufacturing company, Siemens, have appointed Mr. Tindaro Danze as its new President & Chief Executive Officer.

Danze has previously managed Siemen’s regional industrial digitalisation units, enabled global digitalisation projects and overseen Siemen DI vertical approach in key industries while he was based in Germany as the Head of Global Sales for DI’s Digital Enterprise and Vertical Management.

From 2012-2016, Mr. Danze was based in Indonesia as the Managing Director of the Medium and Low Voltage Drives Business, after which he took the position as Head of Digital Industries at Siemens Vietnam from 2016-2020.

Siemens stated Mr. Danze, during his time in Vietnam, positioned Siemens as a thought leader in Industry 4.0 in Vietnam and also formed numerous strategic alliances with the local education sector, industry associations and manufacturing stakeholders.

Mr Danze stated he is delighted to be back in Southeast Asia.

– It is an exciting region with enormous growth and development potential. I look forward to working closely with my Malaysian colleagues and our ecosystem partners to strengthen our digitalization leadership in Malaysia, and accelerate transformation for this country, he said.

Source: https://press.siemens.com/my/en/pressrelease/siemens-malaysia-appoints-tindaro-danze-new-president-ceo?fbclid=IwAR2o8bg13m0ScmfiBuf47DDtr7s54KTRmYU1Cu_di2QHwWCEht_4oFuhfrs