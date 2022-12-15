Community news / Denmark / Estonia / Finland / Iceland / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

Children’s annual iFest held at the International School of Kuala Lumpur

Excitement was in the air during The International School of Kuala Lumpur’s (ISKL) annual iFest event. Image: EUROCHAM Malaysia

EUROCHAM Malaysia has shared the annual iFest event, held at the International School of Kuala Lumpur (ISKL), was extremely successful.

The Chamber reported the exiting event included various cultural activities such as a flag parade and performances that “left the audience in awe.”

Mouth-watering cuisines from around the world was presented in the canteen while children bounced around on inflatables, played traditional games like Congkak and dared entering the haunted house.

Visitors were able to shop last-minute Christmas gifts and other items at the iFest marketplace.

The annual iFest was organised by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

Read more about the iFest event: https://www.iskl.edu.my/

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/

