Deputy Prime Minister of Plantations and Commodities visited EUROCHAM Malaysia

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
EUROCHAM Malaysia recieved a courtesy visit by the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and Minister of Plantations and Commodities. Photo: EUROCHAM Malaysia

EUROCHAM Malaysia has not been sitting on its hands lately as it announced a courtesy visit made by the Deputy Prime Minister of Plantations and Commodities, YAB Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah Haji Yusof.

The visit included a meeting of which the main focusses was areas of sustainability, investment opportunities, and the EU-Malaysia FTA.

Additionally, collaborations to improve EU-Malaysia relationships through various engagements was discussed.

The visit was attended by EUROCHAM Malaysia Chairman, Mr Oliver Roche, Deputy Chairman, Mr Luciano Pezzotta, and CEO, Mr Sven Schneider.

As always, the Chamber looks forward to further strengthen and bolster alliances for a more prosperous EU-MY partnership.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/

