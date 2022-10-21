Expand your connection in EABC 2nd Joint European Networking Cocktail

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), in collaboration with the European Chamber of Commerce Thailand (EABC), will organize the event “EABC 2nd Joint European Networking Cocktail” on Tuesday, 29 November 2022, from 6 PM to 10 PM at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok.

In addition, the event’s co-hosts include the other 15 European bilateral Chambers of Commerce in Thailand, the Thai European Business Association (TEBA), and the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC).

The event could be an opportunity for any interested participants to come to expand their professional connections, exchange information and experiences with various people, as well as expand your business into new potential market sectors within foreign business communities.

Please note that the registration will close on Friday, 25 November 2022, at 6 PM.

For registration and ticket fee information, please visit here.