Come to Seafood Under The Stars 2024!

It’s back! Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce is once again inviting you to its annual signature event “Seafood under the Stars.”

The event will take place on Thursday, 25 January 2024 from 6.30pm to 10pm. You can register and reserve your seat through this form.

“Join us at this prestigious gathering that has attracted over 300 distinguished guests and influential figures from the Norwegian and Thai business community in Thailand. Seafood under the Stars showcases the best of Norway as a tourist destination and as a seafood powerhouse,” TNCC writes on their Facebook post.

“This year, we are going the extra mile to ensure an unforgettable experience for our guests.”

So if you’re interested in good seafood, or you’re a chamber member who wants to offer your friends a memorable evening – consider joining the event, and make sure to keep yourself updated on the details about the starry night, through this link.