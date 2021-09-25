Sweden looks to increase bilateral collaboration with Vietnam in innovation, science, and technology

In a recent statement, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi affirmed its commitment to increase bilateral collaboration with Vietnam in innovation, science, and technology.

Sweden remains one of the most innovative countries in the world according to the Global Innovation Index (GII). Being rated number 2 in the world ranking 2021, Sweden upholds its decade-long tradition of being among the top three leading nations in innovation, the Embassy stated.

The Embassy noted that Vietnam has climbed up steadily since 2013 and has retained its top position among lower-middle-income economies and 44th overall on the Global Innovation Index. GII also points to Vietnam as one of four economies with the potential to change the global innovation landscape, the Embassy said.

Innovation is integral in overcoming common challenges and constructing a better future for all, including to emerge stronger from the current covid-19 pandemic.

“For Team Sweden, we look forward to exploring ways to increase the impact of our bilateral collaboration with Vietnam in innovation, science, and technology by partnering with government, agencies, industry, enterprises, and academia,” the Embassy concluded.