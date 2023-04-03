Ho Chi Minh City hospitals in need for more kidney dialysis treatment

Ho Chi Minh City’s health authority reported that patients in need of kidney dialysis treatment were out-numbered the medical equipment and dialysis fluid.

This had led staff of dialysis centers at hospitals in the city to work harder than normal.

According to the municipal Department of Health, the city has 39 medical facilities that provide kidney dialysis treatment.

However, the hospitals constantly work to ensure enough necessary medical supplies are available to conduct kidney dialysis, reported Tuoitre News.

