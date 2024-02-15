Tourism Tax in Bali has already earned $100,000

Over USD 100,000 has already been collected, says leaders from Bali. The head of Bali Tourism Office, Tjok Bagus Pemayun, told reporters from The Bali Sun the following:

“We tested the operation on 7 February 2024. After we opened it up, we had almost 9,000 tourist pay.”

This makes the leaders optimistic as to the intentions of the tourist and the success rate of this new initiative.

“They understand and are happy to pay to keep Bali sustainable,” Says The Chairman of the Indonesian Tourism Industry Association Bali, Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana to reporters.

However there have been some issues with the Love Bali website, where tourists are supposed to pay their tourist tax. Officials encourage tourists to continue trying to get the website to work, but they also promise that it will be easy to pay the tax at the airport upon arrival.

The tourist tax officially started yesterday 14 February 2024.

Source: www.thebalisun.com