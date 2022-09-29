Danish man found dead in Southern Province of Thailand

A 66 year-old Danish man was found dead by his close friend on Tuesday night, 27 September 2022 in his bedroom in a commercial building in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand.

According to the police, the dead man was lying on the bed, wearing only a pair of yellow shorts.

There were no signs of violence or his belongings being touched.

His close friend told the investigators that the man complained about not feeling well two days ago when they met.

With his concern for his friend, he decided to come to check on him on Tuesday night.

After knocking the door, calling out for his friend, and having no one answering, he eventually broke into the room and there he found the man dead on the bed.

The man had suffered from many health problems, including obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease, learned the investigators.

His body was already taken to a hospital for further autopsy.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/learning/easy/2402481/dane-found-dead-in-his-bedroom