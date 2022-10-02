Finland closes its border to Russian tourists

Finland has officially closed its border to Russian tourists since midnight local time of Friday, 30 September 2022.

The Finnish government issued a resolution last Thursday, 29 September 2022 that contains a number of exceptions including for people seeking entry to study, perform essential work duties or meet members of their immediate family, Helsinki Times reported.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto explained that “the resolution also can’t be used to prevent travel for humanitarian reasons.”

Finland’s border to Russian tourists is to be close “until further notice.”

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s previous announcement of “partial mobilization,” the country saw nationwide protests and an exodus of citizens fleeing the country.

Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania all closed their borders to Russian tourists in the early of September 2022.

Source: