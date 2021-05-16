Cambodia / International relations / Sweden

Sweden-Cambodia discussed labour rights issue and solutions

by Zazithorn Ruengchinda
Photo: Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh.

Labour rights is a priority in Sweden’s foreign policy. Against this background, the Swedish Embassy in Cambodia recently hosted a digital meeting with trade unions in Cambodia and Sweden. Discussions focused on labour rights and trade union work in Cambodia.

Views on challenges, some originating from COVID-19 pandemic and possible ways forward for social dialogue were shared.

The Democracy Talk was carried out together with Union to Union, who represents Swedish trade unions in international cooperation.

 

