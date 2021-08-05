Cambodia / Community news / Sweden

CCCA3 is looking for Program services to produce videos on climate change

The Cambodia Climate Change Alliance – Phase 3 (CCCA3) is seeking a media firm/agency/group of individuals to produce three short videos on climate change for kids, youths, and elders, according to this announcement.

The CCCA3 is a multi-donor initiative funded by the EU, Sweden, and UNDP with a comprehensive and innovative approach to address climate change in Cambodia. 

The overall objective is to strengthen national systems and capacities to support the coordination and implementation of Cambodia’s climate change response, contributing to a greener, low carbon, climate-resilient, equitable, sustainable, and knowledge-based society. The specific objective is to contribute to the implementation of the Cambodia Climate Change Strategic Plan 2014-2023.

