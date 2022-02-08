Danfoss’ Editron division begins mass production of its electric motor in China

Danfoss’ Editron division has successfully begun the mass production of its EM-PMI240-T180 motor at its Nanjing factory, located in the eastern Jiangsu province.

Danfoss says in this press release that, established in 2020, the Nanjing plant creates an even stronger global footprint to better serve Edition customers.

Moreover, the company states that a key product of Danfoss’ Editron division, the EM-PMI240-T180 motor is one of the most efficient on the market. It is specifically designed for electric or hybrid drivetrains in mobile work machines, buses, and marine vessels. The motor features a power range of 49 kilowatts to 122 kW, a nominal range speed of 2,200 revolutions per minute to 8,800 rpm, and a maximum speed of up to 9,200 rpm.

The beginning of mass production was marked by a launch ceremony physically and virtually attended by Danfoss leaders and senior team members. The EM-PMI240-T180 is the third product to be mass-produced at the Nanjing plant since its opening, following fuel cell air compressors and electric drive systems.

In just eight months, Danfoss’ Editron team designed and built the assembly line at the factory, including an innovative robotic assembly line and an offline semi-automatic assembly line. In addition, it also implemented an entire digital traceability system to guarantee the quality control and efficient operation of the production process.

Commenting on the successful launch of mass production in Nanjing, Kimmo Rauma, vice president of Danfoss’ Editron division, said:

“The Nanjing plant is crucial for our rapidly growing electric motor business. Following the successful launch of the EM-PMI240-T180, we look forward to meeting even more customer needs around the world with our enhanced footprint and global reach.”

Haisong Zhang, deputy director of Nanjing’s Economic and Technological Development Zone, commented:

“I believe the EM-PMI240-T180 machine production launch will be a new journey for Danfoss’ Nanjing plant. It will open up more products to the company’s local customers and help significantly increase electrification in the region.”

Liu Hongwen, from the Development Bureau of Nanjing Economic and Development Zone, added:

“I want to thank Danfoss for choosing Nanjing to develop their new business. I am looking forward to seeing the Nanjing Economic Development Zone grow together with the company.”