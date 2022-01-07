Vacancy: Consular/Administrative officer at the Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta

The Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta is looking for a full-time employee for the position of consular/administrative officer within the Consular Section of the Embassy.

More about the position, the Embassy writes:

The Embassy’s consular section mainly deals with consular assistance to Swedish citizens in Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and Papua New Guinea. The consular/administrative officer reports to the head of the Consular Section. The position also includes some administrative duties under the direction of the Embassy’s Head of Administration. Some travel, often at short notice, will be required.

The Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta offers an engaging working environment that reflects Swedish values, such as transparency, equality, and openness. We are a diverse workplace and are committed to non-discrimination on the grounds of gender, age, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, and race.

Find more information and apply here