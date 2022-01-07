Head of Maersk Drilling in Singapore is switching from offshore drilling to nuclear power barges

Jan Holm, Head of Maersk Drilling in Singapore is joining the Danish company Seaborg to head its activities in Southeast Asia as the company opens its second overseas office, Seatrade Maritime writes.

Seaborg is making nuclear energy an inexpensive, sustainable, and safe technology that can out-compete fossil fuels and revolutionize energy markets. The company is working with shipyards to bring power badges to market by 2026 and sees Southeast Asia as an ideal market for the reactors given its strong economic growth and challenging geography for developing other renewable energy sources.

Speaking on the new appointment, CEO of Seaborg Troels Schönfeldt said, “Jan is an excellent hire for us. With his vast experience operating in Singapore, high business acumen, and heavy maritime knowledge, we have the right guy to lead our new office in Singapore. We are keen on expanding our business activities in the region and within a short timeline bringing our floating CMSR nuclear power barge to market.”

Jan Holm commented, “I am thrilled to be part of this strong-willed team and excited to play my role in the journey ahead. The world needs nuclear, and not at least in the maritime sector, to produce next-generation green fuels.”