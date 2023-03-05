Business in Asia / Denmark / Finland / Norway / Sweden / Trading & Logistics / Vietnam

Vietnam to become key logistics and trade hub of the World Logistics Passport

Vietnam is becoming a key logistics and trade hub of the World Logistics Passport (WLP) network due to its strategic position as the transshipment and manufacturing hub of the region, reported Fibre2Fashion.

The WLP program’s aim is to assist the flow of global trade, unlock market access and provide economic efficiencies to members.

Twenty two enterprises offering logistics services in Vietnam have registered to participate as members of the WLP programme till now.

Beside significant development of Vietnam in the logistics sector, the country has also grown fast in the clean energy sector, aquaculture and seafood exports, gains from foreign direct investment (FDI), and more in which the Nordic countries play an important role.

They have been strengthening their bilateral relationships and sharing their experiences in each country’s expertise.

