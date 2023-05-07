Finland ranks among top countries in global logistic performance

Finland has been ranked the second world’s leading logistic country, according to the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) examined by the World Bank.

Helsinki Times reported that Hannu Mäkinen, the Director-General of Finnish Customs, stated that the achievement is a testament to Finland’s strong competitiveness in the logistics sector.

The best leading logistic country is Singapore while Denmark was on the third of the list.

For Finland, despite the unprecedented disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit, the removal of the VAT threshold, and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Finnish Customs has been able to improve their ranking, Mäkinen indicated.

The Logistic Performance Index (LPI) studies the performance of logistics in 139 countries and measures six key areas of logistics performance, including the efficiency of customs operations, quality of trade and transport-related infrastructure, and the cost-effectiveness of international transportation.

Source: https://www.helsinkitimes.fi/finland/finland-news/domestic/23506-finland-ranks-among-top-countries-in-logistics-performance-with-customs-leading-the-way.html