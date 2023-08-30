Business in Asia / Trading & Logistics

Seaport industry in southern of Vietnam attracts foreign investors

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Seaport industry in the southern part of Vietnam attracts more foreign investors, reported the Vietnam Plus.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau province is the location that has attracted the most foreign investors from Denmark, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore for constructing seaports.

In addition, river ports have also attracted the interest of many investors, for instance, the An Tay River Port project in Binh Duong province.

According to the source, representatives of A.P. Moller Maersk Group of Denmark and the People’s Committee of Binh Duong province recently discussed investment plans in developing large-scale warehouses and logistics in the region as well.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/southern-seaport-industry-attractive-to-foreign-investors/267148.vnp

Related posts:

Maersk sells Maersk Supply Service to A.P. Moller Holding Danish integrated logistics company partners up to enhance last-mile service in Singapore Barry Callebaut and Maersk builds warehouse in Malaysia Maersk moves deeper on methanol with six newbuilds in China

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *