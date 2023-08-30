Seaport industry in southern of Vietnam attracts foreign investors

Seaport industry in the southern part of Vietnam attracts more foreign investors, reported the Vietnam Plus.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau province is the location that has attracted the most foreign investors from Denmark, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore for constructing seaports.

In addition, river ports have also attracted the interest of many investors, for instance, the An Tay River Port project in Binh Duong province.

According to the source, representatives of A.P. Moller Maersk Group of Denmark and the People’s Committee of Binh Duong province recently discussed investment plans in developing large-scale warehouses and logistics in the region as well.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/southern-seaport-industry-attractive-to-foreign-investors/267148.vnp